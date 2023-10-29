New Orleans Saints Offense Erupts in 38-27 Win Over Indianapolis

Whatever the issues the New Orleans Saints offense had coming into the game against the Indianapolis Colts, they were left behind on Sunday, as the offense erupted for a season-high 38 points and a 38-27 victory.

The Saints actually trailed 17-7 before both the offense and defense got it into high gear. Taysom Hill finished off an 8-play, 75 yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run, bringing the Saints within 17-14.

New Orleans’ defense got off to a slow start, but followed the touchdown with a 3 and out. Two plays later, Derek Carr found his favorite deep threat, Rashid Shaheed for a 58-yard touchdown pass as the Saints took their first lead of the game 21-17.

Gardner Minshew, playing in place of the injured Anthony Richardson, was leading the Colts down the field, before he was intercepted by Paulson Adebo in the end zone. The Saints took full advantage when Alvin Kamara ran one in from 16 yards out and 28-20 New Orleans lead.

The Saints extended the lead when Hill scored his second touchdown of the game, a one yard run and a 35-20 lead.

The Colts made a game of it when Minshew connected with Andy Ogletree for a 33-yard touchdown pass, bringing Indy within 35-27.

But for the third time this season with the game on the line, Carr hits Shaheed deep, for 51 yards, putting the game away. Carr and Shaheed did the same against the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans evens up their record at 4-4 while the Colts drop 3-5. The Saints host the Chicago Bears next Sunday at Noon and the game can be heard on 103.3 The Goat and 97.3 The Dawg.