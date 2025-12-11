NEW ORLEANS, La (KPEL-FM) - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2026 returns April 23 - 26 and April 30 - May 3 at the Fair Grounds Race Course, bringing another stacked lineup of global superstars, Louisiana legends, and rising talent. This year’s artist schedule spans every corner of the musical map, offering music lovers two full weekends of unforgettable performances from a wide variety of genres.

Major Headliners for 2026

Jazz Fest continues its tradition of booking powerhouse headliners across rock, pop, country, and Americana. This year’s top-billed performers include:

The Eagles

Stevie Nicks

Rod Stewart

David Byrne

Lorde

Lainey Wilson

These acts anchor the festival weekends with a mix of iconic hits, massive fanbases, and high-energy live shows. This should make for a wonderful homecoming for Louisiana's own Lainey Wilson who has achieved massive success in the entertainment world.

Big-Name Performers Across All Genres

Along with the primary headliners, Jazz Fest 2026 features a deep and diverse roster of national and international artists, including:

Jon Batiste

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

The Black Keys

Tyler Childers

Nas

Earth, Wind & Fire

St. Vincent

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Alabama Shakes

Herbie Hancock

Widespread Panic

T-Pain

The Isley Brothers

Raye

The lineup spans rock, jazz, soul, country, hip-hop, funk, blues, and world music, making 2026 one of the festival’s most musically varied years.

Louisiana Artists and Cultural Staples

Jazz Fest’s identity is deeply rooted in the local scene, and the 2026 schedule highlights that tradition with a strong slate of New Orleans and Louisiana performers:

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Dumpstaphunk

Big Freedia

Rebirth Brass Band

Cyril Neville

Irma Thomas

These artists bring the unmistakable sounds of the city, from brass bands to zydeco to New Orleans R&B, to the Fair Grounds.

Jazz Fest 2026 Festival Dates

Jazz Fest once again takes place across two extended weekends:

Weekend 1: April 23–26

Weekend 2: April 30–May 3

The festival will release daily stage schedules and set times closer to opening day, but the artist roster gives fans everything they need to begin mapping out their must-see performances.