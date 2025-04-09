(New Orleans, Louisiana) - Jazz Fest returns to New Orleans April 24-May 4, 2025 at the Festival / Fair Grounds Race Course located at1751 Gentilly Boulevard in New Orleans.

The lineup for 2025 has some really big acts including Dave Matthews Band, Santana, Pearl Jam, Lenny Kravitz, The Wailers, Cheap Trick, Marc Broussard, and Lost Bayou Ramblers.

Weekend One will feature Dave Matthews Band and John Fogerty.

Weekend Two will feature Pearl Jam, Santana, Lenny Kravitz and more.

The full schedule of performers including dates, times and stage locations can be found here.

You can get your tickets by visiting the Jazz Fest website, and we've got free tickets for you to win right here! Over the next two weeks ending on Friday, April 18th, we'll be giving away a pair of tickets to either Weekend One or Two, and all you'll need to do is enter your information below.

*Make sure your contact information is accurate as this will be the only way we can contact you regarding how to claim your tickets when you win