(Baskin, Louisiana) - Baskin, Louisiana, was buzzing with excitement this past weekend as hometown hero Lainey Wilson received two incredible honors celebrating her roots and her rise to country music stardom. Known for her powerful voice and heartfelt songs, Lainey returned to her hometown for the unveiling of a marker on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail, recognizing her musical beginnings.

But that wasn’t all. A stretch of Louisiana Highway 15 through Baskin was officially renamed the “Lainey Wilson Highway.” The dedicated portion runs from LA Highway 577 north to the parish line at Big Creek. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, who named Lainey a Louisiana Music Ambassador in 2022, joined the celebration, calling her a perfect representative of the state’s rich culture and music.

“Lainey Wilson is a star, and she’s one of the best ambassadors Louisiana could ever ask for,” said Nungesser. “When she performed on our Celebration Riverboat float during the 2023 Rose Parade, she showed the world the talent and heart Louisiana has to offer.”

Lainey’s star power has been on the rise in recent years. In 2022, she made history as only the fourth artist to receive six nominations in their first year at the Country Music Association Awards. That night, she walked away with two major wins: New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year. She followed that up in 2023 with the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award.

Her unforgettable Rose Parade performance helped the Louisiana float, themed “Celebration Riverboat,” win the 2023 Showmanship Award, putting a national spotlight on Louisiana’s unique culture and musical heritage.

The Northeast Louisiana Music Trail, where Lainey’s marker now stands, honors the musicians, stories, and places that make the region’s music scene so special. With Lainey’s success and dedication to her roots, she’s an inspiring figure for the community and future musicians alike.

Fans and locals alike gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of this Louisiana native, who has become a beacon of pride for the state. As they say in Louisiana, Lainey’s music and spirit truly “Feed Your Soul.”