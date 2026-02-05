LAFAYETTE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - Wrestling fans in Acadiana have something seriously cool to circle on their calendars this March. Wrestling legend Mick Foley is bringing his 40 YEARS OF FOLEY tour to Lafayette Comedy’s Club 337. The man who carved out a legacy in the squared circle is swapping steel chairs and barbed wire for storytelling and laughs, and it’s the kind of event that speaks to longtime fans and casual observers alike.

A Wrestling Career Unlike Any Other

Having watched the exploding popularity of professional wrestling during the WCW/WWF feud, I've seen my share of characters, but not many quite like Mick Foley. His ability to dive in head first with his characters including Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack, along with his ability to absorb massive hits and producing some of the most memorable matches in history, carried him through decades in the professional wrestling world. Along with a storied career in wrestling, he's also an accomplished author, writing the New York Times bestseller "Have a Nice Day", an advocate for survivors of sexual assault with RAINN, and one heck of a storyteller.

On Tuesday, March 10, Foley will take the stage inside the Doubletree Hotel’s Club 337 for a roughly 90-minute show that blends nostalgia, wit, and the kind of off-the-cuff storytelling only he can deliver. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show kicking off at 7:00 p.m. There’s even a 45-minute Q&A built in, so fans will get more than just tales from Foley’s historic career — they’ll get to hear the man reflect in his own words.

Ticket Info for Mick Foley at Club 337 in Lafayette

$150 – Super VIP

Admission to the event

Meet-and-greet with Mick Foley after the show

(3) signatures on your item OR on a Foley-provided 8×10

Additional items can be signed for $50 each

$99 – VIP

Admission to the event

Meet-and-greet with Mick Foley

1) signature on your item OR on a Foley-provided 8×10

Additional items can be signed for $50 each

$40 – General Admission

Admission to the show only

No meet-and-greet or autographs included for GA ticket holders

This isn’t just another comedy night — it’s a chance to see one of pro wrestling’s most charismatic figures connect with fans in a personal, unscripted setting. Whether you’re a die-hard Foley fanatic or just love a good story well told, March 10 in Lafayette is shaping up to be a standout night.