LSU’s Livvy Dunne Among Celebrities in ManningCast Promo

The 2023 NFL Season is almost here. It all kicks off Thursday night when the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the upstart Detroit Lions.

In addition to the football games, comes the TV shows and one of the more popular ones, is the ManningCast, featuring Hall of Fame quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, giving running commentary on the weekly Monday Night Football game.

The promo has a bunch of celebrities from music, sports and social media auditioning to join the ManningCast. Such as, former New Orleans Saints and current Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton, Lil’ Wayne, Lions Coach Dan Campbell and QB Jared Goff among them.

Also, included is social media influencer, TickTok star and LSU Gymnast Livvy Dunne.

When asked by Eli Manning - “So what would we know you from?”

Dunne - “Have you heard of TickTok?”

Peyton nods and says ‘Sure.'

But when Dunne questions that ‘Really?’

Peyton admits, “No”, they don’t know about the incredibly popular social media app.

Among the other celebrities featured are DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Kirk Cousins, Tom Brady Sean McVay, Mike McDaniel, Reese Witherspoon and Pat McAfee.

The New Orleans Saints open the season this Sunday at Noon when they host the Tennessee Titans. The game can be heard in Acadiana on 97.3 The Dawg or 103.3 The Goat. Pregame coverage begins at 10A.