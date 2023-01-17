Peyton Manning Uncovers the Biggest Myth in Football

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Peyton Manning accomplished more during his 18 year NFL career than most players in league history.

Revered for his football intelligence, no one ever questioned Manning's knowledge for the game both on and off the field.

In other words, when Manning shares a nugget about football, it would be wise to listen.

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
I've worked in sports radio for two decades, listening to (and often times saying) every sports cliché, verbiage, coach speak, and phrasing in the book.

Fans view games differently than coaches, and one of the most harped disconnects is "halftime adjustments".

During a boring playoff game last night, many viewers tuned into the Manningcast, ESPN2's watch party hosted by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, for entertainment. Peyton dropped a truth bomb, popping the bubble of the old football myth regarding halftime adjustments.

"I don't know if I ever made a halftime adjustment in my entire 18-year career. I think that's the biggest myth in football - the halftime adjustments. You can go in, you use the restroom, you eat a couple of oranges, and then the had coach says, "Alright, let's go!" - Peyton Manning

Manning's statement on halftime adjustments isn't a big surprise when you consider how quick an NFL halftime truly is.

Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images
Had he made a similar statement about in-game adjustments, it would be a shock. But at halftime? Players are doing the same thing we are. Using the bathroom and grabbing a snack.

