Monday Night Football between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams was a bit of a snoozefest.

Luckily for viewers, they had the option to tune into ESPN2 for the Manningcast.

Get our free mobile app

Now in its second year, the Manningcast, which features brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, is a live video feed of the Mannings giving each other grief, talking about the Monday night game as it unfolds, and interviewing celebrity guests.

DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images loading...

Last night, late in the 4th quarter, Peyton and Eli welcomed Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil' Wayne onto the Manningcast.

All three grew up in New Orleans. Two went on to become multi-time Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks. The other, is a world-famous rapper.

Guess which one shared a rap video last night?

Eli Manning's rap in which he's clearly hamming it up is too ridiculous not to be funny.

Look at him.

It briefly left Lil' Wayne speechless while Peyton apologized on behalf of his brother.

The music video was released in early November but didn't go viral until last night when Eli decided to share it on national television.

It's not the first time Eli has dabbled in "rap". He and Peyton dropped a rap video promo 8 years ago for DirectTV.

Who needs to watch a bad Monday Night Football game alone when you can watch with the Manning brothers via the Manningcast?

Pro Athletes From the Acadiana Area Louisiana has produced some of the best pro athletes in the world, especially in Acadiana.