LSU Football Releases Updated Kickoff Times for Weeks 2 & 3

The college football season is almost upon us. LSU today announced kickoff times for Weeks 2 & 3 of next season. The Tigers face Mississippi State in week 3 and Grambling in week 2. The week 2 game against Grambling will begin at 6:30 pm central and the week 3 game against Mississippi State will start at 11 am central.

Most fans will be upset at the week 3 start time due to tailgating being affected by the start time. Even though the fans will still be out there in droves getting ready for the game. However, after week 3 LSU should be 3-0.

The Tigers are in a position this season to repeat as SEC West winners and look to face Georgia again in the SEC Championship game. But for that to happen LSU needs to get off to a hot start to start the season.