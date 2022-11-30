Lane Kiffin is Already Trolling Hugh Freeze on Twitter

Hugh Freeze hadn't even been Auburn's coach for 24 hours before Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin trolled him on social media.

For those who need a brief history lesson, Freeze was the coach at Ole Miss until he was forced to turn in his resignation when an investigation into recruiting violations turned up evidence of Freeze using school-issued cell phones to call an escort service.

Hugh Freeze Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

Kiffin was rumored to possibly have interest in the Auburn job but re-upped his contract with Ole Miss as the tigers hired Freeze.

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Freeze took an unsolicited shot at Ole Miss.

Get our free mobile app

"No offense to another school or anything, but I feel like I've leapfrogged where I was at that time (Ole Miss) by being in this family and this culture here," Freeze noted. "I see this as one of the top 10 football programs in the nation."

His comment didn't sit well with Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images loading...

Rather than say anything publicly, Kiffin utilized one of his great talents. Trolling on social media.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, at the advise of a P.R. consultant, Freeze's contract with Auburn contains a clause that prohibits him from using his social media accounts.

That was all the ammo Kiffin needed.

Freeze has been at Auburn for a few days, but the bad blood between the Tigers and Rebels is already palpable.

Hugh Freeze Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images loading...

Who needs reality TV when you have the SEC?

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022 The 10 highest paid college football coaches will collectively make over $88 million in 2022.