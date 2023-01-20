Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball won their 5th consecutive game last night, defeating Arkansas State by the score of 80-71.

At 15-4 overall, and 5-2 in conference play, the Cajuns currently sit in a 4-way tie for 1st place in the Sun Belt.

Louisiana big man Jordan Brown was dominant, putting up 31 points, 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks, and an assist.

Simply put, the Red Wolves had no answer for him. For that matter, most opponents this season haven't either.

Jordan Brown Photo courtesy of Sun Belt Conference loading...

Prior to yesterday's game, Brown was named to the prestigious Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.

He's 1 of only 50 players to earn a spot on the list.

Although all Division I players remain eligible for the 2022-23 Oscar Robertson Trophy, the watch list spotlights players who are excelling on the hardwood and standing out with their dominant play.

The award is voted on by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and awarded at the end of the season to the best player in college hoops.

In 19 games this season, Brown is averaging 19.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

50-man Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List:

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts (6-0, 175, Sr. G, Rockwall, Texas)

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest (6-0. 175, Gr., G, Jacksonville, Ark.)

Armando Bacot, North Carolina (6-11, 235, Sr. F/C, Richmond, Va.)

Oumar Ballo, Arizona (7-0, 260, Jr., C, Koulikoro, Mali)

Souley Boum, Xavier (6-3, 175, Gr., G, Oakland, Calif.)

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (6-11, 225, Jr., F, Roseville, Calif.)

Kobe Brown, Missouri (6-8, 250, Sr., G/F, Huntsville, Ala.)

Marcus Carr, Texas (6-2, 175, Gr., G, Toronto, Ont.)

Jaylen Clark, UCLA (6-5, 205, Jr., G, Riverside, Calif.)

Josh Cohen, St. Francis (Pa.) (6-10, 220, Jr., F, Lincroft, N.J.)

Yuri Collins, Saint Louis (6-0, 190, Jr., G, St. Louis, Mo.)

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas (6-6, 205, Jr., G, Durham, N.C.)

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy (6-1, 165, Gr., G, Birmingham, Ala.)

Kendric Davis, Memphis (6-0, 177, Sr., G, Houston, Texas)

Gradey Dick, Kansas (6-8, 205, Fr., G, Wichita, Kan.)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan (7-1, 260, Jr., C, Alexandria, Va.)

Jordan Dingle, Penn (6-3, 195, Jr., G, Valley Stream, N.Y.)

Zach Edey, Purdue (7-4, 305, Jr., C, Toronto, Ont.)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke (7-0, 230, Fr., C, Westtown, N.Y.)

Adam Flagler, Baylor (6-3, 185, Sr., G, Duluth, Ga.)

Keyonte George, Baylor (6-4, 185, Fr., G, Lewisville, Texas)

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton (6-10, 231, So., F, Goodyear, Ariz.)

Bryce Hopkins, Providence (6-7, 220, So., F/G, Oak Park, Ill.)

Jaelen House, New Mexico (6-0, 170, Sr., G, Phoenix, Ariz.)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (6-9, 245, Jr., F, Greenwood, Ind.)

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA (6-7, 225, Sr., G/F, Camarillo, Calif.)

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State (6-6, 230, Sr., F, Norfolk, Va.)

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton (7-1, 260, Jr., C, Florissant, Mo.)

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall (6-5, 191, Sr., G, Columbus, Ohio)

Caleb Love, North Carolina (6-4, 200, Jr., G, St. Louis, Mo.)

Mike Miles Jr., TCU (6-2, 195, Jr., G, Highland Hills, Texas)

Brandon Miller, Alabama (6-9, 200, Fr., F, Antioch, Tenn.)

Kris Murray, Iowa (6-8, 220, Jr. F, Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Jameer Nelson Jr., Delaware (6-1, 200, Jr., G, Haverford, Pa.)

Markquis Nowell, Kansas State (5-8, 160, Sr., G, Harlem, N.Y.)

Jalen Pickett, Penn State (6-4, 209, Sr., G, Rochester, N.Y.)

Marcus Sasser, Houston (6-2, 195, Sr., G, Dallas, Texas)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois (6-6, 225, Sr., G, Chicago, Ill.)

Terquavion Smith, NC State (6-4, 165, So., G, Greenville, N.C.)

Adama Sonogo, Connecticut (6-9, 245, Jr., F, Bamako, Mali)

Joel Soriano, St. John’s (6-11, 280, Sr., C, Yonkers, N.Y.)

Jake Stephens, Chattanooga (7-0, 275, Gr., C, Bunker Hill, W. Va.)

Drew Timme, Gonzaga (6-10, 235, Sr., F, Richardson, Texas)

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (6-9, 260, Sr., F, Lubumbashi, Congo)

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona (6-11, 245, Jr., F, Vilnius, Lithuania)

Hunter Tyson, Clemson (6-8, 217, Gr., F, Monroe, N.C.)

Jordan Walker, UAB (5-11, 170, Sr., G, Long Island, N.Y.)

KJ Williams, LSU (6-10, 250, Sr., F, Cleveland, Miss.)

Jalen Wilson, Kansas (6-8, 225, Jr., F, Denton, Texas)

Isaiah Wong, Miami (6-4, 184, Jr., G, Piscataway, N.J.)

