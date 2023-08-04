The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns officially kicked off the 2023 season Thursday evening when they opened fall camp.

The Cajuns are coming off a 6-7 season, ending with a 23-16 Independence Bowl loss to Houston in Shreveport.

One of the big differences between this season and last is the quarterback. During the 2022 camp it was a battle between the in-house veteran Chandler Fields vs the transfer Ben Wooldridge. Eventually, Fields won the battle by being named the starter, but Wooldridge’s performance in camp earned him some playing time. When Fields went down with an injury, Wooldridge stepped into the starting spot.

Unfortunately, Wooldridge would be injured during a November practice and Fields was back to being the starter.

In the Independence Bowl, the Ragin’ Cajuns third QB Zeon Chriss got a chance and was impressive.

Then in the spring, when with Wooldridge still recuperating from knee surgery and Fields out with an appendectomy, Chriss ended up getting all of the reps.

Come mid-July, everyone was surprised when Wooldridge was completely cleared to practice, needing only 8 months to recover from a torn ACL. He is considered Louisiana’s starting QB heading into fall camp.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open up the 2023 season at home against Northwestern State September 2 at 6:30P CT. The following week the Cajuns have an early Sun Belt Conference game when they travel to Norfolk to play the Old Dominion Monarchs Saturday, September 9 at 5:30P CT.

