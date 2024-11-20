(Lafayette, Louisiana) - The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team will play its final home game of the 2024 regular season on Saturday, November 23, against Sun Belt Conference rival Troy. The game kicks off at 4 p.m. at Cajun Field in Lafayette and will celebrate Senior Day.

How to Watch or Listen

TV: The game will stream live on ESPN+ with commentary by Dan McDonald, Eric Mouton, and Ben Schafer.

Radio: Tune in to the Ragin’ Cajuns Radio Network, featuring Dawson Eiserloh, Cody Junot, and Steve Peloquin, available locally and online through the Varsity Network.

Game Tickets

Fans can grab tickets starting at just $15 by visiting RaginCajuns.com/Tickets or through the team’s social media pages.

What’s at Stake

Louisiana (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt) looks to bounce back after a narrow 24-22 loss to South Alabama last week. Despite trailing 24-3 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns rallied in the second half, nearly forcing overtime. Senior quarterback Chandler Fields led the charge, passing for 185 yards and a touchdown while adding a rushing score.

A win against Troy (3-7, 2-4 Sun Belt) will help Louisiana maintain its lead in the SBC West Division and move closer to earning a spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game for the fifth time in seven years.

Troy’s Key Players

Troy has found momentum with back-to-back wins, including an upset over Georgia Southern. Quarterback Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 1,191 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, while running backs Damien Taylor and Gerald Green have combined for over 1,200 rushing yards. Receiver Devonte Ross has been a standout with 878 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Game Day Details

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2, 5-1) vs. Troy Trojans (3-7, 2-4)

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2, 5-1) vs. Troy Trojans (3-7, 2-4) Location: Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field, Lafayette, Louisiana Kickoff: 4 p.m. CST

4 p.m. CST Tickets: Purchase Here

Stay connected with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app or following them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB). Don't miss this exciting Senior Day showdown!