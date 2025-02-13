Louisiana is often called the "Sportsman's Paradise", and have the propensity to be superstitious. So, what happens when you propose to your girlfriend and follow it up with the shot of a lifetime? It's got to be more than coincidence.

Such was the case in December of 2024 when a West Monroe native named Colton Adams took his girlfriend hunting on some land owned by his family. He literally and figuratively pulled the trigger by getting the nerve to propose and take down a deer. At one point, he took a knee and proposed to Karley Koger, who we assume said yes based on the reaction in the video. Immediately following the proposal,

Colton's eye caught a deer about one hundred yards away. With a free-hand shot, he took down the deer and as Colton said, it didn't seem to bother Karley.

According to Outdoor Life, Colton said -

She wasn't mad that I shot a deer 10 seconds after I asked her to marry me. That's about as big a green flag as you can get.

Now we've all seen things that we take as signs, from a cardinal showing up at your window that represents a lost loved one, to butterflies and more. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that a clean shot after a marriage proposal should be taken as a positive sign here in Louisiana.

We wish Colton and Karley a long and happy marriage, and happy hunting.