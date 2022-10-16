Look: Joe Burrow Rocks A National Championship Jersey In His Return To The Dome

It's another NFL Sunday and that means another week of great matchups and storylines. This Sunday brings a highly anticipated matchup between the Saints and the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams are looking to get to .500 on the season and stay in contention for a playoff spot.

This game also brings some anticipated returns to the big easy with the Bengals coming to town. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase make their return to the boot for the first time since their playing days at LSU. The 2019 national champions will also play in the Dome for the first time since capturing the College Football National title.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Getty Images loading...

Joe Burrow has always been known for two things, his play on the field and his game-day fits. Burrows has already stated on many occasions that his is style is heavily influenced by his top target, Chase. That swagger was on full display ahead of Sunday's matchup as Joe Burrow wore an LSU National Championship Jersey. Here is the kicker, it was a Ja'Marr Chase Jersey.

Even though Burrow and Chase are the enemies for today's game, they are still Louisiana's sons. Saints fans couldn't help but admire the nostalgic fashion choice.

Regardless of what team he plays for, Louisiana will always have love in its heart for the guy who gave us so many great memories. With that being said, Who Dat!

