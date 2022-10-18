Watch: Eli Apple’s Former Teammate Calls Him a “Little Brat” In a Recent Interview

Eli Apple has been one of the most talked about defenders in recent weeks, but it's not for his play on the field. The former first-round draft pick out of Ohio State has been known to create problems in the locker room. The 27-year-old cornerback started his career with the Giants before being traded to the Saints.

Apple has never made a pro-bowl in his six-year career in the NFL and has always been known as the weak link of any defense he has been a part of. So why is a player like this generating so much buzz in the league? Well, it all started when Apple decided the bash the city of New Orleans last season. This was a series of tweets that Apple made last year.

I think it goes without saying that Saints' fans and the city of New Orleans didn't take to Kindly to these words. Eli Apple would soon have an entire city and fan base chirping at him on Twitter and it really hasn't stopped since. Apple made his return to the dome on Sunday when his Bengals took on the Saints. After the Bengals got the victory, Apple took to Twitter once again, to antagonize Saints fans.

After what many consider a poor performance from Apple, even Bengals fans couldn't defend his actions on Twitter.

During an interview Monday morning, a former teammate of Apple had a few things to say about him. Former Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas was asked in an interview about the state of the Giant's locker room during the 2016-2018 seasons. Casillas expressed how Apple's attitude and immaturity played a big part in why that organization was a mess at that time.

NFL fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Casillas' statements and most of the reactions seem to be in agreeance.

Some fans around the league don't think it was right for Casillas to go after his teammate in this situation and felt like he was just feeding into the Eli Apple hate fest. Do you think Casillas' comments were right and justified?

