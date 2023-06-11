Longtime ESPN Director Dead After “medical emergency” at NCAA Super Regional

The NCCA baseball Super Regionals is a time of excitement as the nation's best teams battle it out for a spot in the College World Series. Saturday was a different story as tragedy struck the sports world as news broke about the death of a long-time ESPN producer. Kyle Brown, 42, worked for the company for 16 years and became well-loved and respected throughout the industry. Brown was set to work the Super Regional matchup between Alabama and Wake Forest on Saturday before ESPN delivered a tragic statement.

“On Saturday morning, beloved ESPN director Kyle Brown suffered a medical emergency and tragically passed away at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Kyle was a deeply admired member of our production team- and highly accomplished, having captured two Sports Emmy Awards while working a multitude of sports from baseball and basketball to Monday Night Football.”

Brown was a former collegiate athlete he pitched for the Ohio State Buckeyes. His college career made him eager to pursue a career in sports. Kyle Brown leaves behind his wife Megan and their four children Carson, Makayla, Madyn, and Camden. News of Brown’s death hit the sports broadcasting world hard as many of his ESPN colleagues took to Twitter.

On Sunday morning, ESPN’s Kris Buden led a touching tribute to Brown on the air.

The cause of Brown’s death hasn’t been released to the public at this time. We want to keep Kyle’s family, friends, and colleagues in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.

