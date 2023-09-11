&#8216;Little Big League&#8217; Movie Mom Now Has Son In The Big Leagues

‘Little Big League’ Movie Mom Now Has Son In The Big Leagues

When minor league baseball players get promoted to the Major Leagues, it's a HUGE moment in their lives.  For themselves and their families.

In Pete Crow-Alexander’s life, fiction actually became reality.  Crow-Alexander is the Chicago Cubs top prospect and ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported he was being promoted to the bigs.

Turns out, Crow-Alexander’s mother is Ashley Crow, the actress who played Billy Haywood's mom in the movie “Little Big League”, which is about a kid who inherits the Minnesota Twins from his grandfather, eventually naming himself manager.

Crow-Alexander's father is also an actor, Matthew John Armstrong who was in the show Heroes along with Ashley.  Crow-Armstrong, who was selected 19th overall in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Mets and added to the big league roster of the Chicago Cubs September 11, 2023.

