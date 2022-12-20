Louisiana Ragin' Cajun big man Jordan Brown is being recognized once again for his outstanding play on the hardwood.

For the second time this month, Brown has earned Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors.

In two victories over Louisiana Christian University and McNeese State, Brown scored a combined 57 points (his 37 vs LCU was a career-high) and 11 rebounds.

Brown's play has helped Louisiana begin the season 10-1, the program's best start in over 30 years.

Next up for the Ragin' Cajuns, a road matchup in Austin on Wednesday night against #7 Texas (9-1).

Tip-off is set for 7:00, with the radio pregame show beginning at 6:30.

Listen to the action on 1033 The Goat (simulcast on 1420), as well as NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.

