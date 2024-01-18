HELP! These 14 Girls From Texas Are Still Missing From December
We are in a brand new year, yet sadly we are looking back into December because there are young girls from Texas who are still missing. These are girls who should have been celebrating Christmas and the New Year with family and friends, but instead they haven't been seen.
The list of girls missing comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The girls range in age from 15 to 17 years old. The missing girls are from all across Texas. There are girls missing from Lubbock, Houston, Austin, San Angelo, El Paso, and the Dallas area.
So how can you help?
Scroll through the pictures below and see if you recognize any of these missing girls. If you do, contact law enforcement.
Gallery Credit: Chad Hasty
