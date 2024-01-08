There is a whole generation that hasn't had the opportunity to "raise the flag." This flag raising has nothing to do with the Texas flag or the US Flag. It has everything to do with the flag that signals you need more deliciousness.

Back in 1958, a restaurant was opened in El Paso called Pancho's Mexican Buffet. It was one of the greatest places to be taken as a kid (and an adult of we're completely honest). You could go through the buffet and get whatever your heart desired, tacos, enchiladas, chile rellenos, served on these rectangular black plates. You could get your favorite sides, and then you would go sit down.

Raise the Flag!

At each table, there was a flag. If you raised this flag it signaled your waiter that you wanted something else. Need a refill on your drink, another flauta, taco, or enchilada, raise the flag. Need more queso, raise the flag. Need more chips, raise the flag. You raised the flag and you got your request.

The flag was the source of many fights between siblings. Everyone wanted to raise the flag. I'm sure those poor waiters and waitresses were run ragged chasing food just so some kid could raise the flag. However, they knew what they were signing up for and I'm sure the tips were nice because the person paying probably felt bad for all the running back and forth.

Once you were pleasantly stuffed with way more food than you would have ever eaten at any other Mexican restaurant, then came the last flag raise, the sopapillas.



It was that amazing sweet treat you looked forward to at the end of your Pancho's meal. It didn't matter how full you were, you always made room for that fried dough covered in honey.

As with many restaurants, Pancho's went by the wayside in many cities, including the one where it all started in El Paso.

Amarillo had a Pancho's in the 80's and early 90's and it closed, breaking the hearts of those who loved to raise the flag for another chile rellano. Lubbock, Tyler, Abilene, Wichita Falls, and many other Texas cities had Pancho's and loved it. People loved it so much that opening it again would be a dream come true. It's nostalgia, and people love nostalgia and will support it. It's a memory they could share with their kids and an opportunity for those kids to raise the flag.

We have a need to raise the flag

It's time to rise and bring back Pancho's. Yes, there are Pancho's in the San Antonio, DFW, and Houston areas, but think of the smaller cities. We need our Pancho's and we have the desire to once again raise the flag!

