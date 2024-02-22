These Texas Cities Have The Worst Drivers

Get our free mobile app

Slow drivers, speeders, distracted drivers, drivers who don't know how to merge. Driving can be a real pain when you have to share the road with people who just don't know how to drive.

We all have complaints about drivers in our own cities, but new research is pointing out which cities across the United States have the worst drivers and when it comes to Texas drivers, well the news doesn't look good.

According to Forbes, 6 different Texas cities rank among the worst in the "Top 25 Cities With the Worst Drivers". Three of those Texas cities rank in the "Top 15" with the worst drivers.



Which Texas Cities Have The Worst Drivers?

According to Forbes, Austin ranked #24 on the list out of the Top 25 Worst Drivers. Houston came in at #23. El Paso ranked #20, San Antonio was ranked #12, while Fort Worth came in at #9. The worst drivers in Texas? They are reportedly found in Dallas which ranked as the 6th worst in America.

What Made Drivers In These Texas Cities So Bad?

Cities like Lubbock, Amarillo, Abilene, and Wichita Falls weren't even looked at. So if you think Lubbock has really bad drivers (you know we do) just know that Forbes only looked at the 50 most populated cities. According to their report, they analyzed 5 key metrics:

Number of fatal car accidents per 100,000 city residents: 24% of score.

24% of score. Number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (blood alcohol concentration (BAC) levels of 0.08+) per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

19% of score. Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

19% of score. Number of fatal car accidents involving speeding per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

19% of score. Number of people killed in fatal crashes per 100,000 city residents: 19% of score.

Do you agree with the list? Is Dallas home to the worst drivers in Texas?

By the way, Albuquerque, New Mexico ranked as the worst city in America with their drivers.

