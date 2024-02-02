Those who live in Austin, Texas are fully aware of the Whole Foods Market. The giant supermarket chain's headquarters is located in Austin & according to some people, it's one of the most "overpriced" grocery stores in the entire United States.

Why is Whole Foods considered "overpriced"

If you've ever been inside, Whole Foods sells more organic choices on...well practically EVERYTHING you eat & drink. So of course there's definitely going to be a jump in prices. Delish put Whole Foods on their list of "Most Overpriced Grocery Stores"; they mention the prices of certain foods costing WAY more than they should & comments their former CEO regarding the obesity crisis. And they're not the only people who think so; Reddit sorta agrees. However the prices have gone down MUCH more since 2017, when Amazon bought them.

Today there are over 500 Whole Foods stores in the United States alone (515 to be exact); 35 of them are in their home state of Texas, which is about 7% of the entire amount of stores in the US. The main areas that Whole Foods are found are around the big cities (as expected) located within Central Texas & the last one is WAY out west near New Mexico. You can easily find all of them in the store locator on Whole Food's website:

There 12 around the Houston area: This also includes the cities Sugar Land, Katy & The Woodlands,

7 around Austin: Bee Cave & Cedar Park are included

13 around Dallas /Ft Worth: Also includes Fairworth, Arlington, Plano, Richardson, Addison, Colleyville & Highland Village

2 in the San Antonio area

and the final store is located in El Paso.

Now whether you think Whole Foods is overpriced is entirely up to you. But one thing is for certain: Whole Foods is more than likely here to stay with more locations to arrive around the country.

