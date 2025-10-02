(LAFAYETTE, La) - Pets can be a wonderful addition to a family. Harvard Health lists some amazing benefits to owning a pet, including the potential to reduce stress (both mental and physical), lowering risk of developing high blood pressure, lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and plenty more. Now it's even more affordable to get started with the Fall 'Empty The Shelters' event at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center.

Now through October 15th, 2025, adoption fees are waived for dogs and cats. All adopted pets will be vaccinated, microchipped and spayed/neutered. In an effort to reduce the rate of euthanizing pets, events like this can connect families with furry friends. Humane Animal Partners lists the benefits of adopting versus purchasing a pet from a breeder. From lower costs, support system, and being able to give an animal a fresh start, you're helping to reduce the animal population in a humane way.

BISSELL Pet Foundation was created to help end pet homelessness and is a generous sponsor of the 'Empty the Shelters' events. Cathy Bissell, founder of the non-profit discusses the continued plight of shelter pets

Shelters continue to struggle in 2025, with more pets entering than leaving. But together, we have the power to change the story

Empty The Shelters Event Details

Location: Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center - 410 N. Dugas Road, Lafayette

Dates - October 1-15, 2025

Time: 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday, 12:00-2:00pm on Saturday

Pics of Available Pets - Lafayette Animal Shelter & Care Center Website

Since BISSELL began their work in 2016, the Empty the Shelters events have helped save more than 360,000 pets and find them loving homes. If you're interested in adopting a pet, be sure to take a little time to research the pets you're interested in adopting as well as adoption requirements. You can apply to adopt an animal bny filling out the LASCC Adoption Application Form.