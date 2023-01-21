Former Spurs Guard Stephen Jackson Harshly Calls Out Tony Parker (Video)

With the growth of social media and the boom of podcasting retired athletes have the ability to have a platform like never before. One player who has taken advantage of this is former Spur Stephen Jackson who partnered with Matt Barnes for a show called All The Smoke. Recently they interviewed Hawks guard Dejounte Murray where Murray had some choice words about retired Spurs guard Tony Parker; however, Jackson went two levels further and called Parker the most selfish player he's ever played with.

Murray said Tony didn't do the right thing by refusing to mentor him, but nothing beats a former teammate in Jackson stating the Spurs would've won more championships if Parker wasn't as selfish. That's really bold. That is something that Parker should respond to. Because that's some harsh words.

However, Jackson also stated that Manu Ginobili was completely different from Parker. Jackson said that Ginobili was the least selfish player he's ever played with. This is a tough situation because we weren't in the building and unless a teammate comes to Parker's defense or Parker himself states something we only have Jackson's comments.

Social Media Reacts To Stephen Jackson's Comments