Former Ragin Cajuns Wide Receiver Released From Hospital
Last week it was reported that former Louisiana wide receiver Michael Jefferson was hit by a drunk driver on Easter. Well, it's being reported by Adam Schefter that Jefferson will miss the entire 2023-2024 season; however, the doctors believe he will be back for the 2024 season.
Hopefully, Jefferson can get drafted and begin his career in the 2024-2025 season. Prayers to Jefferson and his family.
