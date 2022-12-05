Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun guard O'Cyrus Torrence transferred to Florida following last season, spending the 2023 seasons with the Gators.

The native of Greensburg, Louisiana committed to the Cajuns over offers from several schools, including Georgia.

He started as a true freshman, proving to be one of the best offensive lineman in the country over the next three seasons.

O'Cyrus Torrence Photo courtesy of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Athletics loading...

Torrence's dominance continued with the Gators in 2022.

Now, Torrence is taking his talent to the NFL.

Torrence announced his intent to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft today, penning an emotional letter of gratitude to all who helped him on his collegiate journey, including UL.

"I would have never been a Gator without Cajun Nation and UL," wrote Torrence. "You believed in me at the beginning and provided me an opportuinity to display my talent. Without that opportunity, I wouldn't have been able to show the world what I am capable of."

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off in Kansas City on April 27th with the first round, followed by rounds 2 and 3 on April 28th, and rounds 4 through 7 on April 29th.

