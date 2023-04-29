Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns LB/DE Andre Jones Jr was drafted in the 7th round by the Washington Commanders late Saturday afternoon. Jones was 2nd Team All-Sun Belt in 2022 after being 3rd Team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

Last season Jones led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 7.5 sacks and was second in tackles for loss (8.5) to Zi’Yon Hill-Green’s 14.5 TFLs.

The Varnado, LA was a Rivals two-star prospect and two-time A two-time, first-team District 8-1A selection. He led Varnado High School to a District Title and to the State Semifinals in 1Helped VHS to district title and semifinal berth in the Class 1A state playoffs.

Former Ragin' Cajun and Washington Redskin Brian Mitchell welcoming Jones to the family.

