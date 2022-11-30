Florida Gator and Son of Former NFL QB Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Florida Gators freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested on numerous child pornography charges, according to multiple reports.

Jalen Kitna Gainesville Police Department loading...

According to the Gainesville Police Department, they received a lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an explicit image of child abuse shared on the social media platform Discord.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN writer Alex Scarborough, police tracked the Discord account to Kitna. After search his electronic devices, law enforcement found three more images of child sexual abuse.

Get our free mobile app

Kitna faces five total charges related to child pornography, with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession.

Florida suspended him indefinitely, releasing the following statement.

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons with 4 different franchises.

Jon Kitna Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images loading...

Jalen appeared in 4 games last season for the 6-6 Gators, going 10-14 for 181 yards and 1 touchdown.

Fighting Fentanyl: Important Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022 The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.