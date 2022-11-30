Florida Gator and Son of Former NFL QB Arrested on Child Pornography Charges
Florida Gators freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested on numerous child pornography charges, according to multiple reports.
According to the Gainesville Police Department, they received a lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an explicit image of child abuse shared on the social media platform Discord.
Per ESPN writer Alex Scarborough, police tracked the Discord account to Kitna. After search his electronic devices, law enforcement found three more images of child sexual abuse.
Kitna faces five total charges related to child pornography, with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession.
Florida suspended him indefinitely, releasing the following statement.
Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons with 4 different franchises.
Jalen appeared in 4 games last season for the 6-6 Gators, going 10-14 for 181 yards and 1 touchdown.