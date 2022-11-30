Florida Gator and Son of Former NFL QB Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Florida Gator and Son of Former NFL QB Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images

Florida Gators freshman quarterback Jalen Kitna has been arrested on numerous child pornography charges, according to multiple reports.

Gainesville Police Department
loading...

According to the Gainesville Police Department, they received a lead from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an explicit image of child abuse shared on the social media platform Discord.

Get our free mobile app

Per ESPN writer Alex Scarborough, police tracked the Discord account to Kitna. After search his electronic devices, law enforcement found three more images of child sexual abuse.

Get our free mobile app

Kitna faces five total charges related to child pornography, with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession.

Florida suspended him indefinitely, releasing the following statement.

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, who played 14 seasons with 4 different franchises.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
loading...

Jalen appeared in 4 games last season for the 6-6 Gators, going 10-14 for 181 yards and 1 touchdown.

Fighting Fentanyl: Important Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022

The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanyl off their respective streets.

Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Filed Under: florida, florida gators, jalen kitna, jon kitna
Categories: National Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT