Fans React to Unfortunate Elijah Mitchell Injury News

Erath native and Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alum Elijah Mitchell burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie last season, earning the starting running back role for the San Francisco 49ers as he played a major role in their run to the NFC Championship game.

Unfortunately for Mitchell, his second season has been bogged down due to injury.

Back in week 1, Mitchell sprained his MCL and was placed on injured reserve (IR) sidelining him for the team's next 7 games.

He returned in week 10 but exited last Sunday's game (week 12) against the Saints after suffering another knee injury.

Mitchell is now set to miss more time.

"He's pretty disappointed," San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Everyone knows how good Elijah's been, how hard he worked to get back from his last one, how good he's been playing since he came back, and to kind of be right back there, I know he was real down on it. It's unfortunate for him. He's just had some real bad luck."

San Francisco is hoping to make a deep enough run in the playoffs in order for Mitchell to return.

The former Erath Bobcat and All-Sun Belt Conference running back is in the second year of his four-year rookie contract with the 49ers.

Plenty of fans shared their disappointment for him on social media.

Best wishes to Mitchell as he rehabs his latest knee injury.

