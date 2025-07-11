(KPEL-FM) - Living and working in Louisiana, I’ve come to accept that affordable child care is more of a hope than a reality. I was fortunate in that for the early years of my children's lives, my wife was able to be at home until school started. Still, a recent WalletHub report reminded me just how tough it is for working families in Louisiana, and how much worse it could be.

Child Care Costs for Louisiana

According to the study, married couples in Louisiana spend about 8.4% of their income on center-based child care. Single parents are hit even harder, with nearly 26% of their income going toward care. Compared nationally, we’re not in the worst spot. States like New York and California push closer to 45% for single parents, but for families like mine, the numbers still feel overwhelming.

Compared to nearby states, Louisiana finds itself figuratively (and literally) in the middle. Texas and Florida families tend to spend more, while Arkansas and Mississippi are slightly more affordable.

But here’s the thing, just because we’re not the worst doesn’t mean we’re doing well. While we are making strides in our educational rankings, we still have a way to go improving the environment for children before they even make it to school.

These rankings highlight a deeper issue. In Louisiana, where salaries are falling behind the national average and poverty rates remain high, even 8% feels like a big expense. And for single parents, many who have to have multiple jobs, that 26% can be the difference between being stable and falling into a hole of debt.

Why Child Care Costs Matter

With outward migration of Louisiana residents still a recurring issue, inflation and wage concerns, balancing chid care with all the other expenses is a daunting task. It's one of the many challenges facing Louisiana, and one that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later, and some regions of the state need more help than others.