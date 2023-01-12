Coach Parker Orgeron, son of famed football coach Ed Orgeron, joined the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football staff last February.

Orgeron worked as an offensive analyst with a focus on tight ends.

After one season, he has departed UL to join the defensive staff of the Baylor Bears.

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda was previously the defensive coordinator at LSU, working four years under Parker's father Ed when he was the head coach of the Tigers.

Parker comes from a football family, having a front seat to coaching his entire life.

He played wide receiver at McNeese State, catching passes from his twin brother Cody. After three seasons with the Cowboys from 2016-2018, a concussion cut his collegiate playing career short.

Following college, he became a student coach at McNeese State, then joined Coach Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU, first as an intern of player development, working his way up to offensive analyst.

