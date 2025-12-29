LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL-FM) - If staying up until midnight isn’t exactly kid-friendly, the Children’s Museum of Acadiana has the perfect solution.

The museum is hosting its 29th Annual New Year’s Noon Carnival & Countdown on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, giving families a fun, high-energy way to celebrate the New Year, without staying up late. The weather looks to be holding up for this year's event with highs near 60 degrees by noon.

Often called Acadiana’s longest-running New Year’s celebration for kids, this beloved tradition runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the big countdown happening right at noon.

What Families Can Expect at the Children's Museum New Year's Eve Celebration

For nearly three decades, New Year’s Noon has combined holiday fun with hands-on learning, and this year is packed with entertainment for all ages, including:

Indoor and outdoor confetti blasts during the noon countdown

Live music from The Rouge Krewe

Performances by the Amazing Bacon Stilt Walker

Aerial silk performances with Sky Craft Circus

Inflatables, games, crafts, and prize stations

Free festive wearables and tote bags for children

Access to 12+ interactive museum exhibits

Treats available for purchase from local partners

Read More: 25 Memorable Lafayette Events from the Past 25 Years

The event is tons of fun for kids and parents/grandparents alike. With the museum's interactive exhibits the crew can enjoy a full morning of play, discovery and party time.

Children's Museum New Year's Eve Ticket Information

Tickets will be available online and at the door:

$16 per person

CMA Members: 50% off

Children 12 months and under: FREE

Guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets to avoid lines and speed up entry on event day. Here's a little clip of the countdown from last year:

A New Year’s Tradition for Acadiana Families

If you’re looking for a festive, safe, and memorable way to celebrate with little ones, this is one event you’ll want on your calendar. Start the New Year early, and with plenty of confetti.