MOBILE, AL - (103.3 The GOAT) - Sometimes bowl games come down to a single play. For the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, that play came with two seconds left, the ball inside the Delaware 10, and a chance to tie the game. The pass reached end zone, and the Blue Hens knocked it away.

Just like that, Louisiana’s comeback effort fell short in a 20–13 loss to Delaware Wednesday night in the 68 Ventures Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. The frustrating part? The Cajuns were right there all night.

Cajuns Moved the Ball Early, Just Couldn't Close The Deal

The Cajuns could certainly move the ball, out gaining Delaware on offense, but just couldn't punch it in the Red Zone. Between three turnovers, a missed field goal and empty red-zone visits, the Cajuns just couldn't capitalize on the opportunities, but still kept fans believing until the last play.

Quarterback Lunch Winfield battled all night, throwing for 231 yards and a touchdown, and nearly authored a dramatic finish. Pinned deep with no timeouts, he led an 86-yard drive in the final minute, completing passes to Zylan Perry, Caden Jensen, and Landon Strother to put Louisiana on the doorstep. But Delaware’s defense stopped the magic ending.

Missed Opportunities That Changed the Game

Earlier, the Cajuns had chances. Louisiana missed a field goal on its opening drive, then later threw an interception in the end zone. Delaware capitalized, with Jo Silver ripping off a 61-yard touchdown run to give the Blue Hens early momentum.

Louisiana cut into the deficit before halftime, but Delaware stretched the lead to 20–6 early in the fourth quarter. That’s when the Cajuns finally found a spark.

A blocked field goal by Jordan Lawson flipped the field, and Winfield connected with Shelton Sampson Jr. on a fourth-down touchdown pass to make it a one-score game. The defense forced another stop, but a fumbled snap near midfield stalled the momentum. Still, the Cajuns had one last shot, and nearly pulled it off.

It's definitely not how the Cajuns wanted to end the season, but they showed tenacity through adversity with injuries that plagued the team all season and recovered from a concerning 2-6 start to wrap up the regular season with a win streak leading into bowl season. Now we patiently wait until next September when the Cajuns take the field again, hopefully staying injury-free next year. Here are some highlight photos from Getty Images covering the game.