Most people head to Avery Island for one thing: Tabasco. But a short drive past the factory, tucked into the bamboo at Jungle Gardens, sits something you’d never expect to find in Iberia Parish. It’s a Buddha statue that’s believed to be around 900 years old.

Yes, really. A statue thought to date back to around 1100 A.D. has been sitting in South Louisiana since 1936, and how it got here is one of the stranger stories in Acadiana. Over the years, I've taken my family to wander the grounds of Avery Island (especially when the azaleas are blooming). We stumbled upon the temple during one of our visits and the questions began.

Read More: How an Eiffel Tower Restaurant Came to New Orleans

Who Built Jungle Gardens on Avery Island?

The gardens were the work of Edward Avery McIlhenny, known as “Mr. Ned.” He was the second son of Edmund McIlhenny, the man who created Tabasco sauce. Ned turned his family’s estate into a semi-tropical garden that covers about 170 acres today, with a roughly five-mile road winding through it. Alligator encounters are not uncommon, and depending on the time of year, a visit to the bird sanctuary is something to behold.

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It opened to the public in 1935. Long before that, Ned had already put Avery Island on the map for something else. In 1895 he raised a small group of snowy egrets on the island, back when the birds were being hunted almost to extinction for their feathers. He released them that fall, and they came back the next spring bringing more egrets with them. That spot became Bird City, and thousands of egrets still return every year.

How Did a Buddha Statue End Up in Louisiana?

This is where it gets interesting. In 1936, a year after the gardens opened, two of Ned’s friends from New York, Robert M. Youngs and Ernest B. Tracy, gave him the statue as a gift.

The story that’s been told for decades is that a Chinese warlord sent the Buddha to the United States in the 1920s, and it sat unclaimed in a New York City warehouse for years. Some stories say Ned’s friends spotted it at a Manhattan auction and shipped it to Avery Island by train as a surprise. Nobody has turned up paperwork to prove every detail. That’s part of the fun, and it’s what you'd expect with Louisiana history in general.

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How Old Is the Avery Island Buddha?

The statue is believed to date to around 1100 A.D., the 11th or 12th century. That makes it centuries older than New Orleans, older than the Acadians’ arrival in Louisiana, and older than just about anything else you’ll find in the state.

What Does the Buddha Temple Look Like Today?

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Ned didn’t just set the statue in a field. He built an Asian-inspired garden around it on one of the gardens’ seven “Hills of Knowledge,” with a pond, an arched bridge and a stone path. The Buddha sits inside a glass-enclosed temple designed by architect Owen J. T. Southwell, surrounded by stands of giant bamboo. It still draws visitors from all over, including Buddhists who stop to pray and leave offerings.

Can You Visit Jungle Gardens and See the Buddha?

You can. Jungle Gardens is open every day of the year except major holidays. Most listings show hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but call ahead at (337) 369-6243 before you make the drive. Admission is separate from the Tabasco factory tour. The cost of admission is as follows:

Adults: $15.50

Seniors & Veterans: $13.95

Children (5-11) - $12.50

Children (4 and under) - Free

Avery Island is about 30 minutes from Lafayette, just south of New Iberia. Plan to drive the full loop through the gardens, stop at Bird City, and save the Buddha temple for a quiet moment.

Next time you’re grabbing a bottle of Tabasco on the island, take the scenic route. A little piece of 12th-century China has been waiting on a hill in Iberia Parish for almost 90 years.