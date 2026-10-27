(NEW ORLEANS, LA) - A former Eiffel Tower restaurant stands at 2040 St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans, across from the Pontchartrain Hotel. The steel-and-glass structure once served diners high above Paris before being dismantled, shipped across the Atlantic, and reconstructed in Louisiana in the 1980s. Here's how it ended up in the Lower Garden District.

The Saints just made the trip to Paris, and Who Dat Nation got to see the Eiffel Tower on TV all weekend. But you don’t need a passport to see a piece of it. You just need to head down St. Charles Avenue. Sitting at 2040 St. Charles Avenue in the Lower Garden District is a steel-and-glass building that actually used to be part of the Eiffel Tower. Yes, really.

Get our free mobile app

I lived in New Orleans for many years, and still visit from time to time, but didn't know anything about this piece of history until recently.

What Part of the Eiffel Tower Is in New Orleans?

Annice Lyn, Getty Images Annice Lyn, Getty Images

The building on St. Charles was once a restaurant on the Eiffel Tower itself. According to the history of the Restaurant de la Tour Eiffel, it operated on the tower from 1936 until 1981, sitting about 562 feet up.

During a restoration of the tower in the early 1980s, engineers decided the restaurant was too heavy for the structure, so it came down. The contractor who removed it kept the pieces as part of its payment and packed them away in storage.

How the Eiffel Tower Restaurant Ended Up on St. Charles Avenue

This is where New Orleans comes in. In 1983, chef Daniel Bonnot and businessman John Onorio bought the restaurant’s fixtures for about $900,000 and had them shipped across the Atlantic, according to Atlas Obscura.

Putting it back together was no small job. The restaurant arrived in 11,062 pieces. Making matters worse, water got into the pieces while they were in storage, and most of the original woodwork was ruined.

New Orleans architect Stephen Bingler designed a steel frame that raised the restaurant 16 feet above the ground, right across from the Pontchartrain Hotel. When all was said and done, the project reportedly cost around $1.7 million.

Watch: Story Behind Eiffel Tower Restaurant in New Orleans

When Did the Eiffel Tower Restaurant Open in New Orleans?

The Restaurant de la Tour Eiffel opened on St. Charles Avenue the day after Thanksgiving in 1986, with Bonnot serving country French and bistro-style food.

Unfortunately, the run didn’t last long. The restaurant struggled financially and closed after just a few years, around 1988 or 1989 depending on the account. Bonnot went on to open Chez Daniel on Metairie Road.

What Is the Eiffel Tower Building in New Orleans Today?

Over the years, the building has had a few different lives. For a long time, it was known as Eiffel Society, a special events venue and lounge overlooking the streetcar line.

More recently, 2040 St. Charles became home to the Nieux Society, a members-only group of New Orleans business and community leaders. Its founders announced in 2022 that the building would serve as their clubhouse. It’s also been used as a private event space, so you may not be able to just walk in for a drink.

Where Is the Eiffel Tower Building in New Orleans?

Google Maps Google Maps

You’ll find it at 2040 St. Charles Avenue, in the Lower Garden District, across from the Pontchartrain Hotel. The St. Charles streetcar rolls right past it, so if you’re riding uptown, keep your eyes open. You can’t miss all that ironwork and glass.

Google Maps Google Maps

READ MORE: Louisiana's Michelin Guide Restaurants for 2026

I love a good “only in Louisiana” story, and this might be one of the best. Paris may have the tower, but New Orleans has a piece of it with a streetcar running by. Next time you’re headed down St. Charles, give it a look.