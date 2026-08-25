(NEW IBERIA, LA) - Cane season means one thing in Acadiana: it's time for the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival. The 2026 edition rolls into Downtown New Iberia September 24 through 27, and between the parades, the fais do-do, and a lineup that closes out with a Sirius XM headliner, this is shaping up to be one to circle on the calendar.

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Here's everything you need to know about entertainment and logistics before you head down to Bouligny Plaza for the 2026 Sugar Cane Festival.

2026 Sugar Cane Festival Entertainment Lineup

The fais-do-do stage is always the heartbeat of the festival, and the 2026 lineup keeps that going strong with a mix of local Cajun and zydeco favorites plus a national headliner closing out Saturday night. DJ Mark Cutz, of Sirius XM Pitbull's Globalization, headlines this year, backed up by acts like Chris Ardoin and Bad Boys Band. You can check out the full night-by-night entertainment lineup here.

Festival Dates and Location

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival runs September 24-27, 2026, in Downtown New Iberia, centered around Bouligny Plaza at 102 W. Main Street. As always, it lands on the last full weekend of September, so if you're a regular, you already know to keep that weekend open.

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Carnival Hours

The carnival street fair runs on its own schedule throughout the weekend:

Friday, September 25: 5:00pm to 11:00pm

Saturday, September 26: 10:00am to 11:00pm

Sunday, September 27: 11:00am to 3:00pm

Plan your day around those windows if the rides and midway games are on your list, especially if you're bringing the kids and want to beat the evening crowds.

Read More: South Louisiana Fall Festival Schedule

Know Before You Go

A few things worth knowing before you make the trip to New Iberia, straight from the festival's own FAQ page:

Admission is free. Getting into the festival grounds and the carnival doesn't cost you anything. There's a separate entry fee for the fais do-do if you want in on the live music and dancing.

is free. Getting into the festival grounds and the carnival doesn't cost you anything. There's a separate entry fee for the fais do-do if you want in on the live music and dancing. Parking isn't designated, but it's free. There's no official festival lot, but you'll find several areas around Downtown New Iberia where you can park at no cost. Give yourself a little extra time to find a spot, especially on Saturday.

isn't designated, but it's free. There's no official festival lot, but you'll find several areas around Downtown New Iberia where you can park at no cost. Give yourself a little extra time to find a spot, especially on Saturday. Bring cash . The festival only accepts cash. A mobile ATM will be on site if you run short, but it's easier to just come prepared.

. The festival only accepts cash. A mobile ATM will be on site if you run short, but it's easier to just come prepared. Food trucks will be on site. Approved vendors set up right in Bouligny Plaza near the carnival, so you won't have to wander far for something to eat.

will be on site. Approved vendors set up right in Bouligny Plaza near the carnival, so you won't have to wander far for something to eat. There's a clear bag policy . Come with a clear bag if you're bringing one in, along with the usual small exceptions for things like diaper bags and medical bags. Leave the alcohol, drugs, weapons, bicycles, and skateboards at home, they're not allowed on festival grounds.

. Come with a clear bag if you're bringing one in, along with the usual small exceptions for things like diaper bags and medical bags. Leave the alcohol, drugs, weapons, bicycles, and skateboards at home, they're not allowed on festival grounds. The parade route runs through downtown. If you're catching one of the parades, it starts at Main and Ann Street and ends at Jefferson Street.

Got more questions? The festival keeps a full FAQ page updated with everything from vendor info to sponsorship details.

Whether you're going for the parades, the music, or just to eat your way through the food trucks, the Sugar Cane Festival is one of those Acadiana traditions that's worth clearing your schedule for. Hope to see y'all down in New Iberia.