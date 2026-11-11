If your car breaks down or you're in a crash on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, turn on your hazard lights, stay buckled in your vehicle and call 911 (or *577 for Louisiana State Police). With about 18 miles of elevated interstate and very little room on the side, getting out and walking along the famous (and sometimes notorious) Louisiana bridge is usually the most dangerous thing you can do.

I've driven the Basin Bridge more times than I can count, and every single time, there's a little voice in the back of my head asking, "What would I do if the car died right here?" If you've ever been stuck in a four-mile backup over the swamp, you know that voice isn't crazy.

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Why the Basin Bridge Is Different

Most interstates give you a wide shoulder to limp over to. The Atchafalaya Basin Bridge doesn't give you much of one. On either side of you is water, swamp and guardrail, and the traffic behind you is moving at highway speed.

That's why even a simple breakdown can turn into a big problem. Crashes or truck fires have shut the bridge down for hours.

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If Your Car Breaks Down on the Bridge

Get as far right as you can: If the car is still rolling, ease it over as close to the guardrail as possible. Don't slam on the brakes in the lane if you can coast.

Hazard lights on immediately: Do this before anything else. Drivers coming up behind you need every second of warning they can get.

Stay in the car with your seatbelt on: This is the one most of us get wrong. Your instinct says get out and look under the hood. On the Basin Bridge, the car is the safest place you can be, especially if you're stopped in or near a travel lane.

Call for help: Dial 911 or *577 (*LSP) from your cell phone. Tell them you're on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, which direction you're headed (eastbound toward Baton Rouge or westbound toward Lafayette), and the nearest exit you passed: Henderson, Butte La Rose or Whiskey Bay. The green mile markers along the bridge help responders find you faster.

Don't try to fix it yourself: Changing a tire with 18-wheelers flying by a few feet away isn't worth it. Let the professionals handle it.

If You're in a Crash on the Bridge

Check yourself and your passengers first: If anyone is hurt, tell the 911 operator right away.

Stay put unless the car is unsafe: If there's smoke, fire or fuel leaking, get out on the side away from traffic and stay behind the guardrail. Otherwise, stay buckled in until help arrives.

Don't argue about it on the bridge: Swapping insurance info can wait. Let State Police tell you when and where it's safe to do that.

Take pictures from inside the car: Your phone can document the damage and the scene without you standing in a live lane.

What If You're Stuck in the Backup?

Let's face it, most of us won't be the car that breaks down. We'll be the ones sitting in the traffic behind it. Before you head across, check Louisiana 511 (call 511, visit the website or use the app) for crashes and closures. If the bridge is already shut down, US 190 through Opelousas and Krotz Springs is the long way around, but they beat sitting on the bridge for three hours.

And when you do pass a stalled car or a trooper, slow down and move over. Louisiana's Move Over law now covers disabled vehicles with their hazards on, not just police and emergency vehicles.

Remember the Rules on the Bridge

The speed limit across the Basin Bridge is 60 mph for everyone, and big trucks are required to stay in the right lane. State Police have been cracking down on trucks in the left lane, and since the bridge became a Highway Safety Corridor, fines are doubled there. Following those rules is the best way to keep from needing anything else in this article.

Read More: 7 Facts You May Not Know About the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Quick Checklist Before You Cross

Full tank of gas (or at least more than a quarter tank)

Phone charged

Check 511 for crashes or lane closures

Water in the car, especially in summer, in case you're stuck for a while

Here's hoping you never need any of this. But if you cross that bridge as often as most of us in Acadiana do, it's worth knowing before you're sitting over the swamp with your hazards on. Be safe out there.