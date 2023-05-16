BREAKING – Doc Rivers Fired

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Philadelphia 76’s have fired Head Coach Doc Rivers following the 76’ers Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Rivers, who led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Title in 2008, dropped a Game 7 for the 10th time in his coaching career, including the last five straight.

In addition to coaching the 76’ers and Celtics, Rivers has also coached the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. He has a .590 winning percentage in the regular season 1,097-763, but it drops to just a bit over .500 in the post-season 104-100 (.504)

Wojnarowski reports Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel, and Monty Williams are among those as potential replacements.