(KPEL-FM) - Portable consumer electronics are a necessity for most of us, and those electronics require power. When internal power doesn't last as long as needed, external batteries can be a solution. Unfortunately, those can also pose risks to consumers and must be recalled.

According to the CPSC, a major recall has been issued for Anker Power Banks as the firm has received 33 reports of fire and explosion incidents. According to the report, there were four cases of minor burns and at least one report of substantial property damage.

Where Are Anker Power Banks Sold

The list of vendors that sold the defective product include the following:

Bestbuy

Target

Amazon.com

AliExpress.com

ebay.com

Walmart.com

Tiktok

When and How Many Defective Products Were Sold

According to CPSC, about 481,000 units were sold between August 2023 through June of 2025. The price for the power banks range from $30-$50

Model Numbers for Defective Anker Power Banks

A1647

A1652

A1257

A1681

A1689

anker battery recall models CPSC.gov loading...

What To Do If I Have a Defective Anker Power Bank?

First and foremost, you are instructed to stop using the defective product. To verify you have a defective model you can visit the Anker website to check the product serial number and register for the recall. To receive the refund (either full cash or Anker gift card), you will have to submit a photo of the product including the serial number along with your name, date of photo and the word 'RECALL' written on the power bank on the Anker Recall Form. If confirmed, you will then complete the Recall Claim Form to receive your refund.

*Do not throw away this product in normal trash as it is categorized as hazardous waste.

For residents of Lafayette parish and unincorporated areas, you can drop off the device at the Fall Hazardous Waste Disposal Day in November. You can also drop off the product at The Home Depot at 3721 Ambassador Caffery.