(Silver Spring, Maryland) - Consumers of tater tots buying in bulk are being asked to check their purchases as a recall has been issued by the FDA.

What Tater Tot Products Are Being Recalled?

Two different distributors are included in the recall. Ore-Ida and Sysco. Ore-Ida products involved in the January 2026 recall include item number OIF00215A. The Sysco products involved in the recall include the following batch codes:

1005479808

1005477924

1005478883

1005480444

1005480875

1005481627

1005481770

Why Are Tater Tots Being Recalled?

The voluntary recall was due to the reported presence of clear hard plastic fragments in the above listed item numbers and batches.

If there is any good news out of this recall is that the products involved are not quite as frequently purchased by average consumers. The Ore-Ida product is sold in 30-pound bags which far exceeds the average consumer's need.

Similarly, for Sysco, unless consumers are purchasing tater tots directly from the company, they're not likely to be directly affected in the recall. The recall appears to be mainly isolated to businesses that purchase large quantities of the product.

Products from average grocery stores usually don't come in this size, so you should be safe with the items in your own freezer. Just be aware that restaurants that purchase in volume may have been affected by the recall.

