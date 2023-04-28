Louisiana's series against Sun Belt rival Coastal Carolina has been a big deal for years, but this one will be particularly important for this squad.

Winning this series would go a long way to help the Cajuns improve their postseason situation in terms of Sun Belt tournament seeding.

The Cajun batters answered the bell in the opener, to the tune of 11 runs in a 2-run margin of victory.

Arguably though, the biggest story of this game will be Dylan Theut. Theut made the longest appearance of his career and put forward an excellent performance, giving up only one hit and one walk in five innings of work.

However, after recording the final out of his outing, he whipped his throwing arm around in pain, clearly injured in his elbow. Not gonna make any assumptions, but it didn't look good.

The Chanticleers did their best to rally late, and it was a strong effort, as they brought the deficit down to 2, but Blake Marshall was able to close it out.

Nonetheless, the series goes on, and the Cajuns now have two chances to secure the series victory over the rest of the weekend. It just remains to be seen how the Cajuns' pitching staff will perform over the next couple of games.

You can catch the second game of the series tomorrow, pregame starting at 3:30pm on KPEL 96.5 FM.

