(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Across Acadiana, everyone has their favorite morning routine. For some, there was no better way to start your day than by tuning in to KLFY while drinking your coffee beginning in the 1950s. In fact, KLFY owned the broadcast airwaves until the early 1960s when KATC was formed. From Passe Partout to GMA, and the newly renamed Good Day Acadiana on KADN, Lafayette has plenty of options for local news coverage.

Interestingly enough, The KLFY jingle everyone remembers, 'Hello Acadiana', may not have originated had KATC not used and popularized the term for the 22 parish region (although reported first use was from the Crowley Daily Signal in 1946).

The technology, shows and faces have evolved over the years, and more than a few personalities have become somewhat of local legends. From news anchors to reporters, meteorologists and sportscasters, everyone seems to have their favorite.

The face of local news has changed with some changing channels, while others either moved away or retired from broadcasting, making way for the next generation of broadcasters. Maybe some of the fresh faces will become as familiar as the ones we remember below. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look back on the faces that greeted us on television daily over the decades in Acadiana.