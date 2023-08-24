A Pair of Louisiana Cities In Top 10 Most Dangerous in United States
A pair of Louisiana cities made the Top 10 of the most dangerous cities to live in. According to Neighborhood Scout.com, Monroe is 3rd while Alexandria came in at 10th. Lafayette DID NOT make the Top 100 of the most dangerous cities in the country.
The statistics are based on cities with a population of 25,000 or higher. This report is based on reported violent crimes including armed robbery, murder, rape, and aggravated assault.
Turns out that’s actually an improvement for both Monroe and Alexandria as they each dropped a spot in the list from earlier in the year.
The violent crime rate for the entire U.S. is 5.6 per 1,000 people. Comparatively, the safest cities in the us have total crime rates of 8.6 per 1,000 people and lower.
While Monroe's violent crime rate is 26.3 cases per 1000 residents and Alexandria is 18.8, Lafayette, Louisiana is much safer at just 6.08. That's even lower than Louisiana's average state wide at 6.81.
Although both Monroe and Alexandria rank in the Top 10, but cities dropped one spot for a small improvement.