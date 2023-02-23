A Cajun Win Against South Alabama Can Make Program History

Men’s Cajun Basketball is having a fantastic year. The team currently boasts a tremendous record of 23-7 and 12-5 in conference play. After a big win against Arkansas State on Wednesday night, the Cajuns have secured themselves a first and second-round bye in the conference tournament which starts next week.

There is no difference between the top four seeds in terms of what they get, except for bragging rights and a regular season title if they finish number one. With one regular season game left and nothing crucial on the line, why should the Cajuns play their starters? Defending Dome Court advantage is why! The Cajuns are undefeated at home this year, let me show just how impressive that is.

The Cajuns are just one of only fourteen teams to be undefeated at home this year. The Cajuns are on a 14-game home win streak that dates back to last season. A win Friday night against South Alabama will not only give them an undefeated home season, but it will be the first time in program history.

If this doesn’t want to make you pack the Dome, here is another.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPN 2. This will also be a special blackout game for the fans. So wear black, be loud, and support you're Cajuns as they defend the Dome against South Alabama on February 24 with tipoff set for 8:00 PM.

