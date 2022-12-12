Zion Williamson Named Western Conference Player of the Week

The New Orleans Pelicans had a big week last week. They beat the Suns twice, claiming the number 1 spot in the Western Conference. With no Brandon Ingram or Herb Jones due to injury, Zion Williamson has stepped up offensively and defensively. Today he was named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

After all of the criticism, fat shaming, and all-around disrespect Williamson never gave up. Now he is dominating and showing that all of the hype was real. He has taken over with no Brandon Ingram and said I'm your franchise guy New Orleans. His defensive effort has increased to a level that is comparable to his time at Duke; however, his ability on the ball has improved. And offensively he is unstoppable.

There's still a lot of NBA season left before the playoffs. However if Zion can continue this effort along with the return of Ingram and Jones, then the Pelicans can really contend for an NBA championship.