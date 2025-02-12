Update: As of 1/14/25, YouTube and Paramout reached a short term deal while they discuss a longer term solution. A release from YouTube stated

Update as of 8pm pt on 2/13/25: We’ve reached a short term extension as we work toward a deal with Paramount to keep their content on YouTube TV. YouTube TV subscribers continue to have access to Paramount channels, including CBS, and any recordings that are in their Library. We appreciate your patience as we continue to negotiate on your behalf. We also value Paramount's partnership and willingness to work towards an agreement.

Original Story

:The prices of everything seem to keep going up as the years go by, and sometimes agreements need to be updated. When agreements break down, consumers lose out. This is the case as YouTube TV and Paramount+ negotiations have stalled, potentially meaning a drop of 20+ channels including Paramount, MTV, and more as soon as Thursday, February 13, 2025.

According to an email to YouTube TV subscribers, negotiations have been occurring to reach a fair agreement with Paramount+ to continue streaming the programming offered but according to the email "Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we’ve been unable to reach an agreement."

In a statement from Paramount+ released earlier, “We have made a series of fair offers to continue our long-standing relationship with Google’s YouTube TV, providing subscribers access to the full array of Paramount’s entertainment, news and sports programming,” In addition the statement concluded with the following, "YouTube TV is attempting to pressure Paramount to agree to one-sided terms, and these non-market demands may lead to an avoidable loss.”

Channels included in the negotiations include the following:

BET

BET Her

CBS

CBS Sports Network

CMT

Comedy Central

Comet TV

Dabl

MTV

MTV Classic

MTV2

MyNetwork TV

NewsNation

Nick Jr.

Nick Toons

Nickelodeon

Paramount

Pop

Smithsonian Channel

Start TV

Teen Nick

Tr3s: MTV, Musica y Mas

TV Land

VH1

If negotiations fail or continue to stall leading to a disruption in services from Paramount+, YouTube is offering an $8 credit that can be used to subscribe to the separate Paramount+ app.

Paramount is recommending that all users affected visit the website KeepParamount.com to voice your opinion regarding the issue.