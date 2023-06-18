Wyndham Clark Holds Off Rory McIlroy, Wins US Golf Open

Wyndham Clark shot an even par 70 to finish at -10 and win the 2023 United States Open Sunday night. It’s Clark’s second win in six weeks as he won for the first time in his career at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

Clark started the final round tied for 1st place with Rickie Fowler, but Fowler struggled out of the gate, making bogeys on three of his first seven holes and falling out of contention. After shooting a US Open record 62 to open the tournament and in the drivers Fowler shot a disappointing 75 on Sunday to finish five strokes back.

Rory McIlroy was Clark’s closest competition, but he couldn’t make a putt for most of the final round. His only birdie of the day was on 1st Hole, the rest of round were pars, except for the Par 5 14th hole, which basically was the difference in the tournament.

McIlroy’s second shot became embedded into the side of a bunker. Although he received a free drop, he still bogeyed the hole.

123rd U.S. Open Championship - Final Round Getty Images loading...

Meanwhile, Clark reached the 14th green in two shots and made an easy birdie, giving him a three-stroke lead at the time with just four holes to play.

Clark bogeyed the 15th and 16th, allowing McIlroy to pull within one stroke, but Clark made parred the 17th & 18th holes to secure his first major victory.

The next and last major championship of the year will be the British Open Championship beginning July 20 and being played at Royal Liverpool in England.

