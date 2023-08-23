WWE Hall Of Famer and Wrestling Legend Terry Funk has Passed Away

Breaking News, The wrestling legend, icon, and WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk has passed away according to TMZ.

Terry Funk was a revolutionary when it came to professional wrestling. He brought the deathmatch style of wrestling to the mainstream culture. Funk was a huge inspiration to multiple wrestlers including Jon Moxley(Dean Ambrose in WWE) and the WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley. Without Funk, the world would've never had the chance to experience the amazing talent of Mick Foley.

The world lost an icon in Terry Funk. Wrestling was forever changed the day Funk stepped in the ring. Prayers and condolences to Funk's family, friends, and the entire wrestling community.