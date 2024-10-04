Week 5 High School Football Scores: South Louisiana’s Biggest Wins and Highlights

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're hitting the middle point in the season, and for most of our schools, district play is well underway.

A few local teams remain undefeated - like Teurlings Catholic, Vermilion Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, St. Edmund, and Opelousas Catholic (and the latter two are playing each other tonight).

But there are some teams that are normally powerhouses but are currently struggling. You wouldn't expect teams like Carencro (0-4), St. Thomas More (1-3), and Lafayette Christian Academy (1-3) to have losing records, but with district play on our doorstep, a lot of things can change.

Carencro's losses have been close - some far closer than the scores might indicate. LCA has undergone a major coaching change, letting go of Zach Lochard and moving the offensive and defensive coordinators to co-head positions. St. Thomas More is rebuilding.

It's could end up being a wild night in Acadiana. And we'll have all the scores for you as they come in.

Week 4 Scores

Thursday Games

Winners will be in bold.



Southside 31

Barbe 14

Lafayette 34

Sam Houston 41

Northwest 54

Pine Prairie 7

Westminster 31

Sacred Heart 24

Crowley 36

Mamou 28

Friday Games

Winners will be in bold.



Vermilion Catholic 49

Riverside Academy 34

Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1

Teurlings 48

Comeaux 13

Listen live on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL

Ascension Episcopal 50

North Vermilion 18

Listen live on Talk Radio 960

Cecilia 50

Notre Dame 46

Listen live on 103.3 The GOAT

Acadiana 45

Sulphur 0 Carencro 18

New Iberia 0 St. Thomas More 48

Westgate 6 Eunice 16

Welsh 39 Lafayette Christian 22

Central 31 Northside 26

Rayne 49 Lafayette Renaissance 55

Beau Chene 7 Breaux Bridge 7

Northlake Christian 28 Opelousas 6

Zachery 24 Iota 23

Church Point 19 Abbeville 21

LaGrange 36 Erath 21

Westlake 20 Kaplan 40

Loreauville 18 St. Martinville 0

Woodlawn-BR 21 Catholic-NI 38

Lake Charles Prep 27 Delcambre 34

Highland Baptist 0 Berchmans

North Central St. Edmund 46

Opelousas Catholic 42 Gueydan 8

Centerville 56

Westminster-Lafayette

East Beauregard