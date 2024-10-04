Week 5 High School Football Scores: South Louisiana’s Biggest Wins and Highlights

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're hitting the middle point in the season, and for most of our schools, district play is well underway.

A few local teams remain undefeated - like Teurlings Catholic, Vermilion Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, St. Edmund, and Opelousas Catholic (and the latter two are playing each other tonight).

But there are some teams that are normally powerhouses but are currently struggling. You wouldn't expect teams like Carencro (0-4), St. Thomas More (1-3), and Lafayette Christian Academy (1-3) to have losing records, but with district play on our doorstep, a lot of things can change.

Carencro's losses have been close - some far closer than the scores might indicate. LCA has undergone a major coaching change, letting go of Zach Lochard and moving the offensive and defensive coordinators to co-head positions. St. Thomas More is rebuilding.

It's could end up being a wild night in Acadiana. And we'll have all the scores for you as they come in.

Week 4 Scores

Thursday Games
Southside 31
Barbe 14

Lafayette 34
Sam Houston 41

Northwest 54
Pine Prairie 7

Westminster 31
Sacred Heart 24

Crowley 36
Mamou 28

Friday Games
Vermilion Catholic 49
Riverside Academy 34
Vermilion Catholic 49
Riverside Academy 34

Teurlings 48
Comeaux 13
Teurlings 48
Comeaux 13

Ascension Episcopal 50
North Vermilion 18
Ascension Episcopal 50
North Vermilion 18

Cecilia 50
Notre Dame 46
Cecilia 50
Notre Dame 46

Acadiana 45
Sulphur 0

Carencro 18
New Iberia 0

St. Thomas More 48
Westgate 6

Eunice 16
Welsh 39

Lafayette Christian 22
Central 31

Northside 26
Rayne 49

Lafayette Renaissance 55
Beau Chene 7

Breaux Bridge 7
Northlake Christian 28

Opelousas 6
Zachery 24

Iota 23
Church Point 19

Abbeville 21
LaGrange 36

Erath 21
Westlake 20

Kaplan 40
Loreauville 18

St. Martinville 0
Woodlawn-BR 21

Catholic-NI 38
Lake Charles Prep 27

Delcambre 34
Highland Baptist 0

Berchmans
North Central

St. Edmund 46
Opelousas Catholic 42

Gueydan 8
Centerville 56

Westminster-Lafayette
East Beauregard

