Week 5 High School Football Scores: South Louisiana’s Biggest Wins and Highlights
LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - We're hitting the middle point in the season, and for most of our schools, district play is well underway.
A few local teams remain undefeated - like Teurlings Catholic, Vermilion Catholic, Ascension Episcopal, St. Edmund, and Opelousas Catholic (and the latter two are playing each other tonight).
But there are some teams that are normally powerhouses but are currently struggling. You wouldn't expect teams like Carencro (0-4), St. Thomas More (1-3), and Lafayette Christian Academy (1-3) to have losing records, but with district play on our doorstep, a lot of things can change.
Carencro's losses have been close - some far closer than the scores might indicate. LCA has undergone a major coaching change, letting go of Zach Lochard and moving the offensive and defensive coordinators to co-head positions. St. Thomas More is rebuilding.
It's could end up being a wild night in Acadiana. And we'll have all the scores for you as they come in.
Week 4 Scores
Thursday Games
Winners will be in bold.
Southside 31
Barbe 14
Lafayette 34
Sam Houston 41
Northwest 54
Pine Prairie 7
Westminster 31
Sacred Heart 24
Crowley 36
Mamou 28
Friday Games
Winners will be in bold.
Vermilion Catholic 49
Riverside Academy 34
Teurlings 48
Comeaux 13
Ascension Episcopal 50
North Vermilion 18
Cecilia 50
Notre Dame 46
Acadiana 45
Sulphur 0
Carencro 18
New Iberia 0
St. Thomas More 48
Westgate 6
Eunice 16
Welsh 39
Lafayette Christian 22
Central 31
Northside 26
Rayne 49
Lafayette Renaissance 55
Beau Chene 7
Breaux Bridge 7
Northlake Christian 28
Opelousas 6
Zachery 24
Iota 23
Church Point 19
Abbeville 21
LaGrange 36
Erath 21
Westlake 20
Kaplan 40
Loreauville 18
St. Martinville 0
Woodlawn-BR 21
Catholic-NI 38
Lake Charles Prep 27
Delcambre 34
Highland Baptist 0
Berchmans
North Central
St. Edmund 46
Opelousas Catholic 42
Gueydan 8
Centerville 56
Westminster-Lafayette
East Beauregard
